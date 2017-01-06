Jewish Surrogacy in an Egyptian Womb



Photo Credit: Photo courtesy of wikipedia



(((CLICK BELOW TO HEAR AUDIO)))

The family of Israel gets brought down to Egypt after the revelation that Joseph is still alive. Rabbi Mike Feuer is reunited with Rabbi Yishai on Spiritual Cafe where they discuss the repentance for the sale of Joseph and Jacob’s fear of leaving the land of Israel. Then, Yishai and Malkah team up to talk about the Elor Azaria verdict, where an IDF soldier was put on trial for shooting dead a downed terrorist. Finally, Yishai’s comments on the BBC about the IDF, Jihad, and the rights of Jews in Judea and Samaria.

Yishai Fleisher on Twitter: @YishaiFleisher

Yishai on Facebook

Moshe Herman

About the Author: Moshe Herman has been actively involved in Israel activism since founding the first pro-Israel student organization at Boise State University in 2007. He has been a member of several panels and discussion groups with topics ranging from interfaith dialogue in the Middle East to Israel’s importance as a Jewish state. Herman joined The Yishai Fleisher Show at the beginning of 2012 and currently resides in Jerusalem after making Aliyah in July 2013.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: