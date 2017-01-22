Israel Inspired: If Israel Had the Microphone at the Trump Inauguration [audio]



If Israel Had the Microphone at the Trump Inauguration

Photo Credit: Flickr, Jeremy Gimpel



Invited to speak in Washington DC days before the Trump inauguration, Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel delivers an epic speech in front of a religious audience of people from all across the United States about Israel, Trump, the 50th year of Jerusalem’s reunification and the future of America and the Jewish State.

About the Author: www.TheLandofIsrael.com

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: