January 22, 2017 / 24 Tevet, 5777
Israel Inspired: If Israel Had the Microphone at the Trump Inauguration [audio]

Israel Inspired: If Israel Had the Microphone at the Trump Inauguration

If Israel Had the Microphone at the Trump Inauguration
Photo Credit: Flickr, Jeremy Gimpel


Invited to speak in Washington DC days before the Trump inauguration, Rabbi Jeremy Gimpel delivers an epic speech in front of a religious audience of people from all across the United States about Israel, Trump, the 50th year of Jerusalem’s reunification and the future of America and the Jewish State.

