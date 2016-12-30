web analytics
December 30, 2016 / 1 Tevet, 5777
Israel Inspired: Obama/UN vs. Netanyahu/Israel – Who Wins? [audio]

Obama & the UN vs. Netanyahu & Israel – Who Wins?

Photo Credit: Pixabay & Wikipedia


As Ari & Jeremy return from a week of rigorous IDF training in preparation for the next war in Israel, the world has convened in the United Nations and fired the first shot. Not a warning shot, but a shot aimed directly for the heart of the nation of Israel. Listen to this program to understand the five pronged attack on Israel and both the unprecedented dangers and unimaginable opportunities it presents.

The Land of Israel

About the Author: www.TheLandofIsrael.com


