January 9, 2017 / 11 Tevet, 5777
Israel Inspired: Why is Elor Azaria, an IDF Soldier Who Killed a Terrorist, Being Convicted? [audio]

Why is Elor Azaria, an IDF Soldier Who Killed a Terrorist, Being Convicted?
Photo Credit: Arutz Sheva


Rabbis Ari Abramowitz and Jeremy Gimpel discuss how this conviction impact Israel internally and internationally? What are the spiritual underpinnings connecting the UN condemnation and the Azaria’s conviction?

About the Author: www.TheLandofIsrael.com


