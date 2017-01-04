Israel Uncensored: Did Israel Ignore the Brewing Storm at the UN? [audio]



Israel Uncensored: Did Israel Ignore the Brewing Storm at the UN?

Dr. Martin Sherman Founder and Director of The Israel Institute for Strategic Studies suggests to Josh Hasten that Israel’s leadership didn’t take the necessary steps in advance to prevent last week’s anti-Israel UNSC resolution onslaught. He insists that the root of the problem is a combination of Israel holding on to the failed notion of a “two-state solution,” while at the same time he says that Israel continues to operate on a shoestring public diplomacy budget, thus we are failing to get our messages across. Also listen to Sherman’s insightful long-term alternative to the two-state approach.

