Israel Uncensored: Is ISIS in Jerusalem? [audio]



Is ISIS in Jerusalem?

Israel on Monday was in mourning burying four young IDF soldiers murdered in a Jerusalem Jihadist truck-ramming attack. Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that Sunday’s truck-ramming terrorist attack was ISIS-inspired. Joshua Hasten interviews Dan Diker and discusses the PM’s comments on today’s Israel Inspired. suggested that the act was ISIS-inspired. On today’s edition of Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten interviews Dan Diker Project Director “Program to Counter Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and host of “Counter Terrorism Today” on IDC International Radio, to clarify the PM’s comments. Diker also insists that Israel must up its deterrence while he offers suggestions to prevent another similar attack.

About the Author: www.TheLandofIsrael.com

