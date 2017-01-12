web analytics
January 12, 2017 / 14 Tevet, 5777
Media
Sponsored Post
Classifieds Section Check out the Jewish Press Classifieds

You can buy, sell and find what you need in the Jewish Press Classifieds section.



Israel Uncensored: Is ISIS in Jerusalem? [audio]

Printer-Ready Page Layout
Israel Uncensored: Is ISIS in Jerusalem?

Is ISIS in Jerusalem?
Photo Credit: Flickr


Israel on Monday was in mourning burying four young IDF soldiers murdered in a Jerusalem Jihadist truck-ramming attack. Prime Minister Netanyahu suggested that Sunday’s truck-ramming terrorist attack was ISIS-inspired. Joshua Hasten interviews Dan Diker and discusses the PM’s comments on today’s Israel Inspired. suggested that the act was ISIS-inspired. On today’s edition of Israel Uncensored, Josh Hasten interviews Dan Diker Project Director “Program to Counter Political Warfare at the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs and host of “Counter Terrorism Today” on IDC International Radio, to clarify the PM’s comments. Diker also insists that Israel must up its deterrence while he offers suggestions to prevent another similar attack.

The Land of Israel

About the Author: www.TheLandofIsrael.com


If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Loading Facebook Comments ...


Imported and Older Comments:

Current Top Story
The city of Efrat is located eight minutes south from Jerusalem along Highway 60.
We Survived an Arab Terror Attack on the Day of UN Resolution 2334

Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/land-of-israel/israel-uncensored-with-josh-hasten/israel-uncensored-is-isis-in-jerusalem-audio/2017/01/12/

Scan this QR code to visit this page online: