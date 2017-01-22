Israel Uncensored: Not One Inch [audio]



Not One Inch

Rabbi Joseph Gerlitzky, an author and chairman of the Rabbinical Conference for Peace tells Josh Hasten that while there is hope for change with a new president entering the White House, it is not President Elect Trump, but the Israeli government which must act to abandon the “two-state solution,” if it truly wants peace. Rabbi Gerlitzky says that his organization for nearly three decades has been spelling out the dangers of the Oslo Accords, and says that according to Jewish Law it is forbidden to turn over even one inch of the Land of Israel to a foreign entity. He is hopeful that the Netanyahu government will once and for all realize that the two-state plan is an existential threat to the People of Israel.

