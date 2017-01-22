The Soul of Israel: Liberation of the Mind [audio]



Liberation of the Mind

In this week’s epic program, Rabbi Shlomo Katz is joined by Rabbi Ari as he harnesses the episode of the burning bush to unlock the secret to liberating our mind from the anesthetizing distractions which prevent us from living lives of purpose, purity, and passion.

