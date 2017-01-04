The Soul of Israel: The Arduous Path to Redemption [audio]



The Soul of Israel: The Arduous Path to Redemption

Rabbi Shlomo Katz is joined by Rabbi’s Ari & Jeremy in this powerful program. Learn how strength and wisdom can be drawn from the epic drama of Joseph and his brothers. How does this story help us to make sense of the confusing times in which we live.

