Photo Credit: Hillel Meier / TPS

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman welcomed the latest batch of 233 New Olim to Israel, and in particular, his daughter Talia (23), who arrived on this morning’s Nefesh B’Nefesh Aliyah flight.

Just in case the Ambassador is curious about going native, NBN also has an Aliyah program for Americans already living in Israel, so he can join his daughter without even having to take the flight.

(Though he might have to give up his day job in the process.)

Welcome to Israel.