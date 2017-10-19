Home Media Photo of the Day Cotton MediaPhoto of the Day Cotton By Photo of the Day - 29 Tishri 5778 – October 19, 2017 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Photo Credit: Anat Hermony/Flash90 A crop duster flies over a cotton field in the Hefer Valley. Advertisement Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A Hebrew in the Heartland Normalization and Muslim Zionists – A Hebrew in the Heartland [audio] UN Israel Joins the United Nations Space Committee Bureau Anti-Israel NGOs Soros Gifts Chai Billion to Giant US Liberal Foundation Wordpress / Spot.IM Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Latest News Stories Russia Russia’s UN Envoy Harshly Attacks US, Israel, for ‘Ignoring the Palestinians’ Jerusalem Sen. Cruz Pushing Resolution Confirming Jewish Connection to Jerusalem Bedouin Belgium Leading European Reparations Demand from Jewish State Terrorism Police Confiscate Illegal Gun, Ammo, Hidden in Eastern Jerusalem Car UN Danon Tells UN Security Council ‘Trail of Bloody Footprints Traces Back to Iran’ Health and Medicine Israeli Scientists Turn Brain Cells Into Skin Cells News Briefs Government Knesset Legal Adviser Warns Govt Can’t Probe Foreign Funding Behind NGOs European Union EU Backs PA Claim Jewish Building in Judea, Samaria Towns Threatens Talks Sponsored Post Having A Baby… In Exchange for a Crib Chessed and Tzedaka Jewish Press Staff Recommended Today The Jewish Story with Rabbi Mike Feuer The Jewish Story: The Merchant Queen [audio] Jerusalem Sen. Cruz Pushing Resolution Confirming Jewish Connection to Jerusalem The Knesset Leftwing Party Chief Zahava Gal-On Leaves Knesset IDF & Security World Invited to Help Pick IDF’s 70s Anniversary Logo Something Random from the Week Israeli Defense Minister Praises Trump on Iran Tough Stand, Says Europeans Bury their Heads in the Sand Iran David Israel