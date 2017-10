Photo Credit: Police Spokesperson's Office

Israel Police on Sunday morning reported discovering graffiti in Arabic and broken Hebrew, as well as a swastika, scrawled on a door in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The Hebrew translation of the Arabic graffiti reads: “Death to the Jews, get out of [al] Aqsa,” followed by a sloppily drawn swastika and a misspelled “Hamas,” ending with another “Death to the Jews.”

Advertisement

Police is investigating.