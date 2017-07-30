IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria, who killed a neutralized terrorist who had just stabbed another soldier, sits at the courtroom as he arrives to hear the decision on his appeal at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, on July 30, 2017.
Advertisement
IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria, who killed a neutralized terrorist who had just stabbed another soldier, sits at the courtroom as he arrives to hear the decision on his appeal at the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, on July 30, 2017.
Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/photos/elor-azaria/2017/07/30/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online: