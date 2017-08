Photo Credit: Flash90

Elor Azaria arrived at the Tzrifin army base today to serve his sentence for killing a wounded terrorist in Hebron, who had just stabbed an IDF soldier.

Azaria was wearing a t-shirt with the title of the song “Ein Li Eretz Acheret” (I have no other country) printed on it. Below the title are the words to “HaTikva” Israel’s national anthem.

Advertisement

The other day, Azaria published a letter telling the nation he loves them, the country and the army.