Twenty wounded IDF soldiers and veterans went for a motorcycle tour of Jerusalem last Friday, thanks to Belev Echad, which organized the tour with the international Gold Wing Road Riders Association motorcycle club.

Escorted by Israeli police, 30 Goldwing members and supporters of Belev Echad took the wounded veterans around Jerusalem for a daylong tour, stopping at the Western Wall and in East Talpiot and the Judean Hills for a view of the city.

Belev Echad was founded by Rabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler in 2009. The organization aims to show the Jewish people’s gratitude to IDF veterans for putting their lives on the line to protect and defend the Jewish state. Belev Echad brings wounded soldiers on life-changing therapeutic trips to New York, and also helps the soldiers receive prosthetic limbs and other therapies, scholarships and counseling.