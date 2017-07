Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon / GPO

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara visit the families of Israeli Border Police Command Sergeant Major Hayil Satawi and Command Sergeant Major Kamil Shanaan on July 25, 2017.

Hayil Satawi and Kamil Shanaan, both from the Druze community, were murdered by Muslim terrorists on the Temple Mount.

Advertisement

Satawi left behind a 3-week-old son.