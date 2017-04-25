Photo Credit: CTU-Efrat

Rabbi Avi Weiss arrived in Israel on Tuesday, visiting his family in Efrat.

As it happens, an elite IDF counter-terrorism unit was doing training exercises along his street in Efrat at the time.

Advertisement

As his taxi pulled up, the good rabbi was so excited and proud to see dozens of soldiers running down on his street, taking out imaginary terrorists — it’s quite scary and impressive looking.

Many of the soldiers were just as excited to see and meet Rabbi Avi Weiss.

At that point, everyone and everything stopped for lots of hugs, handshakes and an impromptu photo shoot.

(And yes, the terrorists were all “neutralized”)

Welcome to Israel.