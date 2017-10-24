Photo Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO

On October 17, 2001, Minister Rehavam “Gandi” Ze’evi was murdered by Arab PFLP terrorists outside his Jerusalem Hyatt hotel room, just after returning from breakfast with his wife and driver.

In 2002, Israel learned that the four terrorists were being given sanctuary by Yasser Arafat in the Muqata in Ramallah, and the IDF laid siege on the Muqata to capture them.

An agreement was reached with Israel, and the four terrorists were then sent to a Palestinian Authority “prison” in Jericho — to keep them safe from the Israeli security services.

In March 2006, after Hamas won the parliamentary elections and announced they would free the assassins, the IDF raided the “prison,” captured the assassins, and a few other terrorists, and brought them to trial in an Israeli court and gave them real prison sentences.

A memorial ceremony was held on Tuesday in Ze’evi’s memory with the participation of Prime Minister Netanyahu, senior officials and the Ze’evi family.