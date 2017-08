Photo Credit: JewishPress.com

A blacksmith at the Tower of David museum in Jerusalem shows how they used to forge metal items from nails, to helmets, to swords.

All the items he made were used in the “Knights in the Tower” exhibit/reenactment.

A single nail could take up to 7 minutes to make from scratch. It would then be used to hold parts of the knight’s shield together.

A real sword could take a blacksmith up to 250 hours to make.