Photo Credit: Yissachar Royce / TPS
PM Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu on the USS George H.W. Bush aircraft carrier. July 3, 2017

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara, accompanied by US Ambassador David Friedman, visited the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush on July 3, 2017 and addressed the crew.

US Ambassador David Friedman addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush on July 3, 2017
Prime Minister Netanyahu addresses the crew of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush on July 3, 2017
Aircraft Carrier Deck 1

Helicopter Landing

