Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Professor Elroy Dimson of the Cambridge Judge Business School define “factor investing.” The factor method of investing makes investment selection a little quicker than traditional methods. Dr. Dimson explains what factor investing is and shares how it can benefit an investment portfolio. He also discusses his latest book, Financial Market History: Reflections on the Past for Investors Today.

How to talk to your parents about their finances.

Doug shares a 10 Secrets to Talking to Your Parents About Money list. It’s perfect for adult children who need a little help to approach delicate financial questions with their parents. The download link is available on the show notes at the GoldsteinOnGelt website at GoldsteinOnGelt.com/radio-show

