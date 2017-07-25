Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Join cross-border financial advisor and director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd. Doug Goldstein as he chats with award-winning momentum investor Gary Antonacci about how dual momentum investment strategies can improve your returns.
Can relative momentum (buying stocks that perform better than their peers) and time series momentum (buying on positive momentum and selling on negative momentum) actually improve investment performance?
How do performance-based strategies reconcile with the investment refrain “past performance can’t predict future performance?”
Are strong markets really followed by weaker markets, and vice versa? Does your time frame (long, medium, or short) affect investment results?

The sting of great investment returns: Capital Gains Tax

Once you are fortunate to have profits in your investments, don’t neglect your capital gains tax.
Learn how capital gains tax strategies can be especially useful to dual citizens who may be liable to pay taxes in two countries. Make sure that you have a great CPA for each country you owe taxes to – and that each one knows what the other is doing. Just because two countries have signed an agreement, doesn’t mean you automatically benefit. You might need to do some work. Consult with a qualified tax advisor as to your tax responsibilities, as I provide investment, not tax advice.

Tune in for Doug’s advice on how you might want to invest your capital gains.

 

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
