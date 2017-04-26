Photo Credit: Courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP® and cross-border financial advisor, describes three common mistakes investors make with their money. Believe it or not, the mistakes are rather simple. Doug explains what leads to these mistakes and how to fix them. He also stresses the importance of having a licensed financial advisor.

Get out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle!

The Financial Rock Star and author of 99 Minute Millionaire, Scott Alan Turner, shares how he broke the paycheck to paycheck cycle. Doug and Scott also discuss how to change spending habits that can come back to haunt you in the future. If you are struggling with living paycheck to paycheck, tune in for some sound advice!

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
