Doug Goldstein, CFP® and cross-border financial advisor, describes three common mistakes investors make with their money. Believe it or not, the mistakes are rather simple. Doug explains what leads to these mistakes and how to fix them. He also stresses the importance of having a licensed financial advisor.

Get out of the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle!

The Financial Rock Star and author of 99 Minute Millionaire, Scott Alan Turner, shares how he broke the paycheck to paycheck cycle. Doug and Scott also discuss how to change spending habits that can come back to haunt you in the future. If you are struggling with living paycheck to paycheck, tune in for some sound advice!

