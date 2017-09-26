Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and the Kaderlis discuss how to retire early. Billy and Akaisha Kaderli were living the typical rat race lifestyle until they decided to retire early (age 38) and live off their investments.

Billy explains how he approaches the market so that his family can afford to live their international lifestyle. He offers practical benchmarks that will help others interested in retiring early. Tune in to see if you’re ready to live the early retirement dream.

Advertisement

Ever wonder how the rich stay rich?

Doug has compiled a list of tips for gaining wealth and keeping it. These down-to-earth tips will change how you view money. Download them at the show notes page.