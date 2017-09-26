Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and the Kaderlis discuss how to retire early. Billy and Akaisha Kaderli were living the typical rat race lifestyle until they decided to retire early (age 38) and live off their investments.

Billy explains how he approaches the market so that his family can afford to live their international lifestyle. He offers practical benchmarks that will help others interested in retiring early. Tune in to see if you’re ready to live the early retirement dream.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
