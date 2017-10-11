Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and John Szramiak of Vintage Value Investing discuss the best way to determine the value of a company.

Learn what the difference between a stock’s price and intrinsic value is. Which number is more important for a potential investor?

John encourages investors to ignore the common labels placed on stocks and look at the potential of return as the deciding factor in whether to buy the stock or not. Tune in to learn more about how to determine the intrinsic value of a company.

You don’t even know how aggressive of an investor you really are!

Believe it or not, many of your “safe investments” carry some level of risk (like inflation risk and interest rate risk). Doug compiled a list of these risks, and steps you can take to minimize the aggressiveness of your portfolio.

