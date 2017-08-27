Photo Credit: courtesy

Is high debt limiting your cash flow and choices in your daily life?

Join Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd. and debt and management specialist Deacon Hayes as they discuss how you can eliminate debt. Deacon explains how the cash envelope system and a one-page budget can help you prioritize and reach your main financial goals.

Is now a good time to buy bonds?

Is the current low-interest-rate environment, a good time to buy bonds?

Doug discusses alternatives to buying a 20-year bond and locking in low rates. Consider implementing bond laddering, an investment strategy that can provide predictable payments on a monthly basis throughout your retirement. Bond laddering may pay a higher long-term rate while staggering interest payments to provide steady income during retirement. Listen to the show to learn more about bond laddering.