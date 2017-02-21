Photo Credit: Courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Spending money can be an educational experience. Joe Saul-Sehy, host of the Stacking Benjamins podcast, and Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., discuss how to turn a shopping trip into an enjoyable personal finance lesson. Find out how to teach your kids how to make better choices about spending money.

Should you ask a financial advisor for references?

When a professional provides client references, will you get an objective opinion?
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, explains what you need to look for when choosing a financial advisor. Learn why references may not be the best benchmark for excellence, and how to check a financial advisor’s credentials online.

The Goldstein On Gelt Show is a financial podcast. Click on the player below to listen. For show notes and contact details of the guest, go to www.GoldsteinOnGelt.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com

