Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Why does showing someone a picture of their kids encourage them to save more?

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Dr. Daniel Crosby, behavioral finance expert and The New York Times best-selling author discuss how to take the emotion out of financial decisions.
Dr. Crosby explains how emotions affect investment decisions and how investors can create a system for themselves that can automate their financial decisions.

Advertisement

Are you a value or growth investor?

What is the difference between a value stock and a growth stock? Which investment is better for an investor? Both investment approaches work well but are more effective when combined. Doug suggests to investors that keeping an open mind about investment opportunities may be the key to a diverse portfolio.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUnraveling the “Narrative”
Next articleDramatic Shabbat Operation to Rescue Chabad Family in St. Martin
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...