Why does showing someone a picture of their kids encourage them to save more?

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Dr. Daniel Crosby, behavioral finance expert and The New York Times best-selling author discuss how to take the emotion out of financial decisions.

Dr. Crosby explains how emotions affect investment decisions and how investors can create a system for themselves that can automate their financial decisions.

Are you a value or growth investor?

What is the difference between a value stock and a growth stock? Which investment is better for an investor? Both investment approaches work well but are more effective when combined. Doug suggests to investors that keeping an open mind about investment opportunities may be the key to a diverse portfolio.