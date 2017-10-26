Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Networking opportunities can affect more than your career choice any other personal connections. Networking can affect your personal finance!
Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and J. Kelly Hoey, author of Build Your Dream Network: Forging Powerful Relationships in a Hyper-Connected World discuss how networking can help or hinder your financial decisions. Hoey offers three components that make networking a useful tool to investors, and also advises listeners on how to avoid a bad network connection… choose someone you trust!

Don’t let supporting your adult children ruin your retirement

Advertisement

Unfortunately, many parents develop the bad habit of bailing their grown children out of financial trouble. Doug has compiled a list of steps to “cut off” your financially dependent adult children.

Create a realistic course of action to teach your adult children how to be financially independent.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleUkrainian President in Hot Water over Presenting Lodz Ghetto Jews as Nazis
Next articleBefore Netanyahu vs. Obama There Was Netanyahu vs FDR
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...