Networking opportunities can affect more than your career choice any other personal connections. Networking can affect your personal finance!

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and J. Kelly Hoey, author of Build Your Dream Network: Forging Powerful Relationships in a Hyper-Connected World discuss how networking can help or hinder your financial decisions. Hoey offers three components that make networking a useful tool to investors, and also advises listeners on how to avoid a bad network connection… choose someone you trust!

Don’t let supporting your adult children ruin your retirement

Unfortunately, many parents develop the bad habit of bailing their grown children out of financial trouble. Doug has compiled a list of steps to “cut off” your financially dependent adult children.

Create a realistic course of action to teach your adult children how to be financially independent.