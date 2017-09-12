Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and the Chief Financial Strategist of Institutional Advisors, Bob Hoye discuss the financial market-wide bubble.

What type of investors need to be the most careful in case the bubble bursts?
Are bond investors protected?

Listen to learn how to protect yourself from a potential bubble burst and minimize possible financial loss.

Should you invest in other countries?

An emerging market is a great way to bolster your portfolio. But is it worth the risk? Doug shares how to determine if an emerging market debt is right for you.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
