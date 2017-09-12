Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and the Chief Financial Strategist of Institutional Advisors, Bob Hoye discuss the financial market-wide bubble.

What type of investors need to be the most careful in case the bubble bursts?

Are bond investors protected?

Listen to learn how to protect yourself from a potential bubble burst and minimize possible financial loss.

Should you invest in other countries?

An emerging market is a great way to bolster your portfolio. But is it worth the risk? Doug shares how to determine if an emerging market debt is right for you.