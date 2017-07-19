Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Is There Such a Thing as Predictable Investments?
The short answer is yes! Doug Goldstein CFP® , cross-border financial advisor, explains how bonds can be a safer choice for investors. He shares the pros and cons of investing in bonds, and the difference between “high yielding bonds” and “junk bonds.” Investors considering the stability of bonds will find some useful and clear information.

How to avoid the biggest mistake new retirees make.

Ken Heise, president of the Heise Advisory Group in St. Louis, MO and the co-host of Your Retirement Highway, noticed one major mistake new retirees make: they fail to make a sound retirement budget. He suggests practical ways to find the ideal retirement budget and still reach your personal goals.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug's newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel.
