Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Grant Williams, co-founder of the Real Vision Group and author of the Things That Make You Go Hmmm… newsletter, discuss whether there really is a way to “protect a portfolio.”

Although there is no “foolproof” method, Grant shares tips that an investor can use to minimize financial loss. Should you implement precautionary measures that can help minimize the impact of a market crisis on an investment portfolio? Tune in to learn how to be a more vigilant investor.

Advertisement

So, how DO rich people get richer?

Doug reviews a list of observations he has made while working with wealthy people. Previously, on the show, Doug discussed with Tom Corley habits of the rich. Learn how you can adopt these habits and keep more of your wealth.

If you want to know how the rich stay that way, Doug’s list is for you! Download the list at the show notes of today’s episode. http://goldsteinongelt.com/investing-basics-strategies/can-best-protect-portfolio

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleChallenging Capture of Kirkuk Necessary to Counter Iran
Next articlePolice Arrest 51 Rioters in Eastern Jerusalem as Part of Neighborhood Improvement Operation
Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
Loading Facebook Comments ...