Photo Credit: courtesy

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Grant Williams, co-founder of the Real Vision Group and author of the Things That Make You Go Hmmm… newsletter, discuss whether there really is a way to “protect a portfolio.”

Although there is no “foolproof” method, Grant shares tips that an investor can use to minimize financial loss. Should you implement precautionary measures that can help minimize the impact of a market crisis on an investment portfolio? Tune in to learn how to be a more vigilant investor.

Advertisement

So, how DO rich people get richer?

Doug reviews a list of observations he has made while working with wealthy people. Previously, on the show, Doug discussed with Tom Corley habits of the rich. Learn how you can adopt these habits and keep more of your wealth.

If you want to know how the rich stay that way, Doug’s list is for you! Download the list at the show notes of today’s episode. http://goldsteinongelt.com/investing-basics-strategies/can-best-protect-portfolio