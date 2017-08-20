Photo Credit: courtesy
Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Ellen Rogin, CPA, CFP©, and The New York Times bestselling author of Picture Your Prosperity: Smart Money Moves to Turn Your Vision into Reality encourage using your imagination when planning for the future. People who imagine what their retirement will look like are more motivated to make it a reality. Good financial decisions begin with solid goals.

Ellen explains how to use “vision boards” to be a great tool to pinpoint goals, and remind you of your financial wants and needs. Imagining completed goals can help make financial decisions easier!

Big financial decision coming up? Have a plan!

Doug shares a story about a tough financial planning lesson. Never commit to an investment or purchase until you have a plan first. Rushing into a deal can be expensive and stressful. Listen to Doug’s cautionary tale before you agree to any big financial change.

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug’s newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com. He is a licensed financial professional both in the U.S. and Israel. Securities offered through Portfolio Resources Group, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB, FSI. Accounts held at Pershing LLC., Member NYSE/SIPC, a subsidiary of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation. Neither Profile nor PRG gives tax or legal advice. Before immigrating to Israel, it is advisable to consult with a tax attorney who is knowledgeable about Israeli law. Contact at doug@profile-financial.com
