Doug Goldstein

Doug Goldstein, CFP®, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Jason Parker, Retirement Income Certified Professional, discuss which is more important in retirement planning – your net worth or converting your assets into a predictable income stream.

Should your net worth be your main focus in retirement planning or your cash flow?
Listen to this financial podcast to learn how to plan for retirement. Together, Doug and Jason define the term “cash flow” and emphasize how important it is to have a sustainable plan in place for retirement.

8 Rules for Successful Investing in the Stock Market

Doug shares a list of rules he uses to invest in the stock market, Make sure your stock market investing follows a plan. Check out the show note page for a link to download “8 Rules of Successful Investing in the Stock Market.”

Doug Goldstein, CFP®
http://www.profile-financial.com
Douglas Goldstein, CFP®, is the director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd, a financial planning and investment services firm specializing in working with Americans living in Israel who have investment accounts in America. Doug's newest book, co-authored with Susan Polgar, about using chess strategies to improve your finances, Rich As A King can be purchased at www.richasaking.com.
