Doug Goldstein, CFP©, director of Profile Investment Services Ltd., and Nancy Schlossberg, author of Too Young to Be Old: Love, Learn, Work, and Play as You Age, discuss the emotional and psychological side of retirement. Many people place a lot of value on what their job title and paycheck, and are lost when those disappear in retirement.

Retirement can be jarring for retirees who find their routine and professional status gone.

How can retirees redefine who they are?

Explore the idea of a psychological portfolio, a mental preparation that will help new retirees find balance in their retired life.

Don’t ignore your financial statements!

Doug offers a simple lesson on how to make sense of your portfolio statement. He also explains why it is important you look at your statements every month and make sure you understand them.