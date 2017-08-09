Photo Credit: David Ha'ivri / IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

What is the Yesha Council? Is a question David will be asking Elie Peiprz who leads international activities for this outfit. He will give us some insight on the areas of responsibility of the council and help us understand more about it’s leadership.

Later on in the show we will hear a personal account of a journey of a woman who escaped influence of Jehovah Witness teachings and Hollywood films and became a dedicated supporter and activist for Israel. Leslie-Ann Stoffel now runs the Real Clear Israel website and social media platforms and shares positive perspectives from the land and people that she loves.

A Hebrew in the Heartland 08Aug 2017 – PODCAST