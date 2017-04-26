Photo Credit: pixabay

On today’s show I will be speaking about the Inspired by Israel video contest that was held in Jerusalem last week by 12 Tribes Films and Israel Video Network.

You can view the videos here. www.israelvideonetwork.com/category/vi…ntest-2017/

Advertisement

It was a truly inspiring event attended by many Israel Social Media superstars. One of them, Gedaliah Blum will be a guest on the show and share his inspiration and ideas for actively supporting Israel where ever you might be.

Check out Gedaliah’s projects here:

Dapei Katom: www.dkatom.co.il

Boutique Katom: www.bkatom.co.il

No2BDS: www.no2bds.org

Twitter: @No2bds

A Hebrew in the Heartland 25April2017 – PODCAST