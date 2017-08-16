Photo Credit: David Ha'ivri - IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

What can be done to help American Jewish youth connect to the land of Israel. Does dumping facts, figures and dates do the trick to get them on board and enthusiastic about Israel? Surprisingly many people don’t realize the “west bank” is actually the place where must of the Bible events took place. On today’s show David will be speaking with Jonina Pritzer a female Rabbi and educator from the American Jewish diaspora. She believes that “politics” need not be the focus and surely not the foundation of teaching young Jews about Israel.

There is a story to be told and we should be sharing it with our students. Our father’s Abraham, Issac and Jacob walked here in the land, that is where we should start.

Here more about this very special teacher on this episode of A Hebrew in the Heartland.

