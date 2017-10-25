Photo Credit: David Ha'ivri - Scott Jacobs- for IsraelNewsTalkRadio.com

Today David will be speaking with Zionist News Video Producer Scott Jacobs who runs the jewtube.info/platforms. He recently covered the on going Reservists on Duty speaking tour in Universities on the West Coast in the U.S.

Will the new front for Israel advocacy be lead by members of Israel’s minority communities, Druze, Bedouin, Muslims, Christians and other non Jews?

Advertisement

What does the world outside really now about these Arabic speaking minority groups who are part of Israel’s society?

Is this new and unexpected trend of Arabic speakers for Israel a effective means to counter the lies and propaganda spread by the anti Israel machine?

What else should be done and how can this be even more effective?

For this and more tune in to A Hebrew in the Heartland with David Ha’ivri

A Hebrew In The Heartland 24Oct207 – PODCAST