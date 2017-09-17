Can any good come from the destruction that has befallen the United States? Join Rod Bryant as he and Rabbi Aryeh Wolbe examine the good bad and the ugly of disasters in the United States.
Beyond the Matrix 13Sept2017 – PODCAST
Advertisement
Printed from: http://www.jewishpress.com/multimedia/radio/israel-news-talk-radio/beyond-the-matrix/where-is-god-in-the-calamity-beyond-the-matrix-audio/2017/09/17/
Scan this QR code to visit this page online:
Destruction on America always happens when we pressure Israel to divide God’s land.