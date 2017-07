Photo Credit: pixabay

In this episode, Jono and Ross cover secret Real Estate deals in Jerusalem and Caesarea and a story of a NY City council candidate / real estate broker accused of anti Antisemitism. They discuss a new app offering beach side service, and other techno advances, archaeological discoveries at Shiloh, the Canadian wine ban that wasn’t, Travel & Leisure’s top picks and Ice Cream Day. Don’t miss Down By the Sea for this and more!

Israel On My Mind 20July2017 – PODCAST