Tourism to Israel is setting new records. Ross and Jono discuss stats as well as a few notable visitors, from Radiohead, to a man known as “the Sperminator.” As if this were not enough, they talk food – veganism in Israel.

In this “Off the Beaten Path” episode, our hosts cover it all, from BDS fails, to fake meat.

Israel On My Mind 13July2017 – PODCAST