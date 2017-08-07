Photo Credit: pixabay

In this show, Jono and Ross cover a variety of fun and interesting news stories related to Israel. Everyone likes a good food fight, right? Our hosts cover the beating of a would-be terrorist with a pizza tray, and then the rest of the show can be likened to a pizza with everything on it! They cover a variety of news stories, from possible Oscar nominations for Wonder Woman, to a new world record in dreidel spinning, to health care in Israel, to a new study proposing that taller men live longer. This and much more in Pizza With All the Toppings.

Israel On My Mind 03Aug2017 – PODCAST