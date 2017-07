Photo Credit: pixabay

In this show, our hosts discuss a Gay Pride Parade in Chicago in which it seems that the ONLY unacceptable “self Identification” was being Pro-Israel. And what about those popular Zumba classes? Are they leading people down a slippery sinful slope unknowingly? And finally, what about segregated prayer? Should we have walls of separation at THE wall? This and more in this episode of Israel On My Mind with Jono and Ross.

Israel On My Mind 29June2017 – PODCAST