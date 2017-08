Photo Credit: pixabay

In this week’s show Jono and Ross cover all sorts of fun from the Land of Milk and Honey, oh, and whiskey! That’s right, Israel now has its own distillery. But our hosts also talk about wineries, fresh pomegranate juice, specially trained dogs, and dog “business.” They also talk about the good and bad side of emojis, infertility, tourism and Israeli Spy flicks. Get a shot glass for this one. You probably need it.

Israel On My Mind 17Aug2017 – PODCAST