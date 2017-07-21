This week, Heather asks personal financial planner and money coach, Debbie Sassen why so many adults are so ignorant about basic money management skills – and how we can get smart about saving and investing. Professional organizer Rebekah Saltzman is also in the studio to tell us how we can reduce the buildup of our stuff BEFORE it becomes garbage. And you won’t believe how TerraCure Products co-founder Dena Gottlieb scored a free airplane ticket! What would YOU do if one fell into your lap!?
CONTACT INFO FOR SHOW GUESTS:
DEBBIE SASSEN
Website: Debbiesassen.com
Link to Debbie 6-month online group, “Smart Women Build Wealth” (Starting November 2017):
debbiesassen.thinkific.com/courses/wealth
REBEKAH SALTZMAN
Email: Rebekah@balaganbegone.com
Website: www.balaganbegone.com
Link to Organizing in Israel on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/groups/591632997706988/?ref=br_rs
Twitter and Instagram: @balaganbegone
Call within Israel: 058.649.2346
Call from North America: 917.549.0910
DENA GOTTLIEB
Email: info@terracureproducts.com
Website: terracureproducts.com
Call from within Israel: 052-532-3818
Call from the U.S.: 1(516)259-3169
The Modern Jewish Home 19July2017 – PODCAST