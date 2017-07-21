Photo Credit: pixabay

This week, Heather asks personal financial planner and money coach, Debbie Sassen why so many adults are so ignorant about basic money management skills – and how we can get smart about saving and investing. Professional organizer Rebekah Saltzman is also in the studio to tell us how we can reduce the buildup of our stuff BEFORE it becomes garbage. And you won’t believe how TerraCure Products co-founder Dena Gottlieb scored a free airplane ticket! What would YOU do if one fell into your lap!?

The Modern Jewish Home 19July2017 – PODCAST