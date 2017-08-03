Photo Credit: pixabay

Even though we’re savoring the 2nd half of Summer, we are also preparing just a bit for that mad rush into Fall. Before you know it, we’ll be in Back-to-School mode, creating that all-important budget for our High Holiday expenses, and probably taking a few moments to boost our professional online presence. We’ve got all this covered on this week’s show!

AND THIS NEWSFLASH: Heather is wishing us a fond farewell this week, the last edition of “The Modern Jewish Home” show. For updates on what is next for Heather, check out her website:

HeatherDeanProductions.com

Heather extends a hearty thanks to all of the show’s fantastic listeners, and to the entire team at Israel News Talk Radio for their support and encouragement.

Heather is also unequivocally grateful to Tamar Yonah, the station’s Managing Director, for the opportunity to develop, produce, and host both “The Modern Jewish Home” show, and last year’s “Conversations with Heroes.”

Am Yisrael Chai!

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR THIS WEEK’S GUESTS

REBEKAH SALTZMAN

Email: Rebekah@balaganbegone.com

Website: www.balaganbegone.com

Link to Organizing in Israel on Facebook:

www.facebook.com/groups/591632997706988/?ref=br_rs

Twitter and Instagram: @balaganbegone

Call within Israel: 058.649.2346

Call from North America: 917.549.0910

DEVORAH BENARROCH, Digital Media Marketing Consultant

Email: myinternetbuzz@gmail.com

Website: myinternetbuzz.strikingly.com

Facebook: My Internet Buzz

DEBBIE SASSEN, Financial Planner and Money Coach

Website: Debbiesassen.com

Link to Debbie’s 6-month online group, “Smart Women Build Wealth” (Starting November 2017):

debbiesassen.thinkific.com/courses/wealth

The Modern Jewish Home 02Aug2017 – Last Podcast