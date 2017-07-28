Does your life need a “face-lift?” How about a fresh start from whatever has got you in a rut!? Heather has lined up some incredible experts who will transform the way we spend our money, how we learn new skills, and even how we can inspire our kids to behave better. Really!
CONTACT INFORMATION FOR THIS WEEK’S GUESTS
DEBBIE SASSEN, Financial Planner and Money Coach
Website: Debbiesassen.com
Link to Debbie’s 6-month online group, “Smart Women Build Wealth” (Starting November 2017):
debbiesassen.thinkific.com/courses/wealth
DEVORAH BENARROCH, Digital Media Marketing Consultant
Email: myinternetbuzz@gmail.com
Website: myinternetbuzz.strikingly.com
Facebook: My Internet Buzz
DEENA SINGER, Behavior Analyst
Email: deena@betterbehavior.co.il
Website: betterbehavior.co.il
The Modern Jewish Home 26July2017 – PODCAST