Photo Credit: pixabay

In a “Welcome Back After the Holidays” show, Andrea speaks with David London, Director of AACI, the Association of Americas and Canadians in Israel. This episode of “Pull Up a Chair” offers an eye-opening account of life in Israel, especially for those who erroneously believe that living in the Jewish State means ‘giving up’ culture, travel and easy-access advice on taxes, employment, healthcare and legal assistance in the language that we all understand!

In addition to learning about AACI, Andrea shares the many humorous discoveries she made during her recent hospitalization. If you are ready for a dose of twisted humor and irreverent dissing, tune in to this week’s segment of “Pull Up a Chair” with Andrea Simantov

Pull Up A Chair 19Oct2017 – PODCAST