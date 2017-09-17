Photo Credit: pixabay

Rabbi Ian Pear, spiritual director of Shir Hadash Learning Center and author of “The Accidental Zionist: What a Priest, a Pornographer and a Wrestler named Chainsaw Taught Me About Being Jewish”, “The Zionist: Why You Should Move To Israel”, and “Shir Hadash: New Journeys Along An Ancient Path” joins Andrea in a special program to usher in the new year. Together they discuss the universal nature of the holiday, what the ram’s horn teaches us about the importance of listening and how making integrity a first step towards atonement can open the doors that seemed forever closed.

Pull Up a Chair 13Sept2017 – PODCAST